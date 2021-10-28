[Update 1.0.9] Aye, aye skipper!

Changes:
- Skip dialogue line: if you're replaying the game and don't want to listen to every single spoken sentence again, switch on this option in the Settings -> Language menu. Off by default.
- Robert: is referred to as 'Robert' after meeting him in all cases now instead of 'Lumberjack'. Sorry about that, Mr. Harris.
- Ghostblasters: Lori now reliably responds correctly when you get a highscore.
- Jack: fixed a few face animations that kept him from blinking.
- Angie: a conversation with her in week 2 no longer breaks when your friendship level with her is low.
- Maureen: no longer pops off screen suddenly in a diner scene with Meredith and Robert.
- Parcel models: various larger packages have been rotated a little to better fit into Meredith's hands.
- Motel: moved a certain parked car to prevent Auto Pilot from crashing the mail truck into said car.
- Motel: removed a certain floating easter egg.
- Autopilot: fixed a few cases where the autopilot would not move. If you still experience issues using the autopilot, please let us know! If possible, include a start/end location to help us narrow down the issue.
