Lake update for 28 October 2021

[Update 1.0.9] Aye, aye skipper!

Changes:

  • Skip dialogue line: if you're replaying the game and don't want to listen to every single spoken sentence again, switch on this option in the Settings -> Language menu. Off by default.
  • Robert: is referred to as 'Robert' after meeting him in all cases now instead of 'Lumberjack'. Sorry about that, Mr. Harris.
  • Ghostblasters: Lori now reliably responds correctly when you get a highscore.
  • Jack: fixed a few face animations that kept him from blinking.
  • Angie: a conversation with her in week 2 no longer breaks when your friendship level with her is low.
  • Maureen: no longer pops off screen suddenly in a diner scene with Meredith and Robert.
  • Parcel models: various larger packages have been rotated a little to better fit into Meredith's hands.
  • Motel: moved a certain parked car to prevent Auto Pilot from crashing the mail truck into said car.
  • Motel: removed a certain floating easter egg.
  • Autopilot: fixed a few cases where the autopilot would not move. If you still experience issues using the autopilot, please let us know! If possible, include a start/end location to help us narrow down the issue.

