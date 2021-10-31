Gameplay & Maintenance Update

- Fixed a bug that could cause a crash if the player appeared directly on top of a weapon crate
- Improved 'auto-upgrade' algorithm for teleports so you now get a smaller selection of higher-level weapons on later levels rather than a ton a lower-level weapons. You also start with a bit of cash to spare on later levels.
- Tweaked difficulty curve on later levels
- Improved controller response in auto-hover mode (again)
- Various other small bugfixes and improvements
Please keep the feedback coming and don't forget to leave a review if you're enjoying Jetboard Joust!
Changed files in this update