Jetboard Joust update for 31 October 2021

Gameplay & Maintenance Update

Build 7615413

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a crash if the player appeared directly on top of a weapon crate
  • Improved 'auto-upgrade' algorithm for teleports so you now get a smaller selection of higher-level weapons on later levels rather than a ton a lower-level weapons. You also start with a bit of cash to spare on later levels.
  • Tweaked difficulty curve on later levels
  • Improved controller response in auto-hover mode (again)
  • Various other small bugfixes and improvements

