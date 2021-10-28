Start the New Season with GMs!

Here they come, [GM]’s in Beta Season 7!
Enjoy Solo and Trio with [GM]s starting this Friday to Sunday!
Event 1. New Season with Solo Mode!
■ Event Schedule
[table][tr][td]
Asia Server
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Event Date
[/td][td]
Event Period
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Day 1
[/td][td]
October 29, 2021 (Fri) 22:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (UTC+9)
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Day 2
[/td][td]
October 31, 2021 (Sun) 19:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (UTC+9)
[/td][/tr][/table]
[table][tr][td]
North America Server
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Event Date
[/td][td]
Event Period
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Day 1
[/td][td]
October 29, 2021 (Fri) 19:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (PDT)
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Day 2
[/td][td]
October 30, 2021 (Sun) 19:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (PDT)
[/td][/tr][/table]
[table][tr][td]
Europe/Russia Server
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Event Date
[/td][td]
Event Period
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Day 1
[/td][td]
October 29, 2021 (Fri) 20:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (CEST)
October 29, 2021 (Fri) 21:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (MSK)
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Day 2
[/td][td]
October 31, 2021 (Sun) 20:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (CEST)
October 31, 2021 (Sun) 21:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (MSK)
[/td][/tr][/table]
■ How to Enter
① Login to Shadow Arena.
② Enter in Solo Mode during the event period
③ If the GMs are in the same game as you, you know what to do. It’s time to take them down!
- Check the Hero Status window (Caps Lock) to see if a GM is in the room.
■ Event Rewards
[table][tr][td]
Requirement
[/td][td]
Reward
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
1st Place
[/td][td]
Unknown Dye Box x3
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
2nd Place
[/td][td]
Unknown Dye Box x2
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Participation Reward
[/td][td]
Unknown Dye Box x1
[/td][/tr][/table]
■ Bonus Mission
[table][tr][td]
Requirement
[/td][td]
Reward
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Defeat a [GM]
[/td][td]
[Halloween] Dye Box x1
[/td][/tr][/table]
- Only defeating a [GM] after the grace period will count towards the event.
Event 2. New Season with Trio Mode
■ Event Period
[Asia Server]
- October 30, 2021 (Sat) 22:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (UTC+9)
[North America Server]
- October 30, 2021 (Sat) 19:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (PDT)
[Europe/Russia Server ]
- October 30, 2021 (Sat) 20:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (CEST)
- October 30, 2021 (Sat) 21:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (MSK)
■ How to Enter
① Login to Shadow Arena.
② Enter in Solo Mode during the event period
③ A GM is matched up in a team randomly with 2 players.
- Check the Hero Status window (Caps Lock) to see if a GM is in the room.
■ Event Reward[table][tr][td]
Requirement
[/td][td]
Reward
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
1st Place
[/td][td]
Unknown Dye Box x3
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
2st Place
[/td][td]
Unknown Dye Box x2
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Participation Reward
[/td][td]
Unknown Dye Box x1
[/td][/tr][/table]
■ Bonus Mission[table][tr][td]
Requirement
[/td][td]
Reward
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Eliminate the team with the [GM]
[/td][td]
[Halloween] Dye Box x1
[/td][/tr][/table]
- The event rewards are unrelated to the final rankings of the match.
※ Additional Notices
- All event rewards will be sent on November 4, 2021 (Thu) via in-game mail.
- The GMs will be playing on equal footing as every other player. No special treatments or GM-only buffs here, folks.
- Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change/cancel the event depending on mitigating circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.
- If your account is restricted for violating the Terms of Service, you may be disqualified and have any prizes withdrawn even after being selected as a winner.
- If you have any other questions or concerns related to the event, please contact us via [Support].
- Any matters not listed on this page will follow the [Shadow Arena Event Rules].
