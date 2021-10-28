 Skip to content

Shadow Arena update for 28 October 2021

Start the New Season with GMs!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here they come, [GM]’s in Beta Season 7!

Enjoy Solo and Trio with [GM]s starting this Friday to Sunday!

Event 1. New Season with Solo Mode!

■ Event Schedule

[table][tr][td]

Asia Server

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Event Date

[/td][td]

Event Period

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 1

[/td][td]

October 29, 2021 (Fri) 22:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (UTC+9)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 2

[/td][td]

October 31, 2021 (Sun) 19:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (UTC+9)

[/td][/tr][/table]

[table][tr][td]

North America Server

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Event Date

[/td][td]

Event Period

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 1

[/td][td]

October 29, 2021 (Fri) 19:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (PDT)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 2

[/td][td]

October 30, 2021 (Sun) 19:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (PDT)

[/td][/tr][/table]

[table][tr][td]

Europe/Russia Server

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Event Date

[/td][td]

Event Period

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 1

[/td][td]

October 29, 2021 (Fri) 20:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (CEST)

October 29, 2021 (Fri) 21:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (MSK)

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Day 2

[/td][td]

October 31, 2021 (Sun) 20:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (CEST)

October 31, 2021 (Sun) 21:00 ~ Approximately for 1 hour (MSK)

[/td][/tr][/table]

■ How to Enter

① Login to Shadow Arena.

② Enter in Solo Mode during the event period

③ If the GMs are in the same game as you, you know what to do. It’s time to take them down!

  • Check the Hero Status window (Caps Lock) to see if a GM is in the room.

■ Event Rewards

[table][tr][td]

Requirement

[/td][td]

Reward

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

1st Place

[/td][td]

Unknown Dye Box x3

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

2nd Place

[/td][td]

Unknown Dye Box x2

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Participation Reward

[/td][td]

Unknown Dye Box x1

[/td][/tr][/table]

■ Bonus Mission

[table][tr][td]

Requirement

[/td][td]

Reward

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Defeat a [GM]

[/td][td]

[Halloween] Dye Box x1

[/td][/tr][/table]

  • Only defeating a [GM] after the grace period will count towards the event.

Event 2. New Season with Trio Mode

■ Event Period

[Asia Server]

  • October 30, 2021 (Sat) 22:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (UTC+9)

[North America Server]

  • October 30, 2021 (Sat) 19:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (PDT)

[Europe/Russia Server ]

  • October 30, 2021 (Sat) 20:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (CEST)
  • October 30, 2021 (Sat) 21:00 ~ Approximately 1 hour (MSK)

■ How to Enter

① Login to Shadow Arena.

② Enter in Solo Mode during the event period

③ A GM is matched up in a team randomly with 2 players.

  • Check the Hero Status window (Caps Lock) to see if a GM is in the room.

■ Event Reward[table][tr][td]

Requirement

[/td][td]

Reward

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

1st Place

[/td][td]

Unknown Dye Box x3

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

2st Place

[/td][td]

Unknown Dye Box x2

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Participation Reward

[/td][td]

Unknown Dye Box x1

[/td][/tr][/table]

■ Bonus Mission[table][tr][td]

Requirement

[/td][td]

Reward

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Eliminate the team with the [GM]

[/td][td]

[Halloween] Dye Box x1

[/td][/tr][/table]

  • The event rewards are unrelated to the final rankings of the match.

※ Additional Notices

  • All event rewards will be sent on November 4, 2021 (Thu) via in-game mail.
  • The GMs will be playing on equal footing as every other player. No special treatments or GM-only buffs here, folks.
  • Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change/cancel the event depending on mitigating circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.
  • If your account is restricted for violating the Terms of Service, you may be disqualified and have any prizes withdrawn even after being selected as a winner.
  • If you have any other questions or concerns related to the event, please contact us via [Support].
  • Any matters not listed on this page will follow the [Shadow Arena Event Rules].

