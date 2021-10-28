 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 28 October 2021

Vampiric Halloween Chic Now in the Shop

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Head on down to the shop today and check out our newest cosmetic items:

Walk abroad in the world of Swords of Legends Online as a member of the immortal blood-sucking nobility! In the diverse tones of the new Embrace of the Night costume, you’ll not only look deadly, but you can also teleport in a sinister cloud of blood, which really shows off your deathly pallor!

Plus you can try out the new Enigmatic Smile, Tiger’s Whiskers, Moon Tears and Broken Mask face tattoos to complete your creepy look.

Enjoy!

The SOLO Team

