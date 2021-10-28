Hello, Friends!
The "Halloween" event has started in Polygon, which will delight you with various rewards.
In the main menu of the game, you will see an exclusive Battle Pass dedicated to Halloween, which will only be available for a limited time.
Add to your collection of skins!
-
New: Added spawn protection;
-
New: Added a visible capture radius of the control point;
-
New: Added new spawn locations on all sites;
-
Improved: The character's spawn mechanics have been redesigned. Now the spawn position of the character depends on the distance to the nearest enemy. This will help get rid of spawn kills;
-
Improved: Animations of interaction with weapons;
-
Improved: Grenade explosion effect;
-
Changed: The base protection radius on the "Crash Site" and "Valley" maps has been significantly increased;
-
Fixed some bugs;
Changed files in this update