New DLC bundles “Star Conflict: Naglfar"

Pilots! The “Star Conflict: Naglfar” and “Star Conflict: Naglfar. Deluxe edition” packs are now available in the official project’s store. The bundles will be available for purchase until November 25. There are no restrictions on using the “Naglfar” ship in the game.
Star Conflict: Naglfar. Deluxe edition
This pack includes
- Rank 16 Jericho guard frigate “Naglfar”.
Additionally, the pilot receives:
- Special weapon “Hand of Helheim”
- Active module “Defence system “Brotherhood””
- Special portrait “Leif Eriksson”
- Ship pattern “Trigonal waves”
- Unique decor “Dragon”
Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:
- Pulsar
- Emergency shield boost
- “Spectre” field
- Energy converter
- Vernier engines
- Emergency barrier
- EM-diffuser
- Auxiliary shield projector
- Crystal Plates
- “Horizon” module
Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!
Star Conflict: Naglfar.
This pack includes
Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!
