Star Conflict update for 28 October 2021

New DLC bundles “Star Conflict: Naglfar"

Star Conflict update for 28 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pilots! The “Star Conflict: Naglfar” and “Star Conflict: Naglfar. Deluxe edition” packs are now available in the official project’s store. The bundles will be available for purchase until November 25. There are no restrictions on using the “Naglfar” ship in the game.

Star Conflict: Naglfar. Deluxe edition

This pack includes

  • Rank 16 Jericho guard frigate “Naglfar”.

Additionally, the pilot receives:

  • Special weapon “Hand of Helheim”
  • Active module “Defence system “Brotherhood””
  • Special portrait “Leif Eriksson”
  • Ship pattern “Trigonal waves”
  • Unique decor “Dragon”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

  • Pulsar
  • Emergency shield boost
  • “Spectre” field
  • Energy converter
  • Vernier engines
  • Emergency barrier
  • EM-diffuser
  • Auxiliary shield projector
  • Crystal Plates
  • “Horizon” module

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

Star Conflict: Naglfar.

This pack includes

  • Rank 16 Jericho guard frigate “Naglfar”.
  • Special weapon “Hand of Helheim”
  • Active module “Defence system Brotherhood”

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 30 days!

