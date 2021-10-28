- Options Menu now also has a close button.
- Balance: Smithy now needs a smith assigned to function.
- Balance: Gathering now has reduced efficiency when you send lots of people the same day
- Balance: To compensate for depletion, initial gains for food and wood gathering are slightly increased.
- Balance: Multiple manned towers now have a slightly increased gather bonus
- Reverted status display back to icons, as nobody said that they are fans of the flags, and the icons are more clear and versatile
- Peasants can get attacked by wild animals while in the forest now. The chance is quite small, and they will usually escape with some injury.
- Monsters should now completely miss the village less often.
Black Forest update for 28 October 2021
Balance Updates and Threat Level Increase
Patchnotes via Steam Community
