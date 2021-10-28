 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 28 October 2021

Balance Updates and Threat Level Increase

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Options Menu now also has a close button.
  • Balance: Smithy now needs a smith assigned to function.
  • Balance: Gathering now has reduced efficiency when you send lots of people the same day
  • Balance: To compensate for depletion, initial gains for food and wood gathering are slightly increased.
  • Balance: Multiple manned towers now have a slightly increased gather bonus
  • Reverted status display back to icons, as nobody said that they are fans of the flags, and the icons are more clear and versatile
  • Peasants can get attacked by wild animals while in the forest now. The chance is quite small, and they will usually escape with some injury.
  • Monsters should now completely miss the village less often.

