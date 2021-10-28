 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Junebug vs. Evil update for 28 October 2021

Update 0.1.3 | Halloween Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7614842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Settings menu to the pause menu with sensitivity and music volume presets
  • New enemy: Shade. A new type of ghost that teleports
  • Picking up scrap automatically charges the generator a little bit
  • The Skull Totem's attack speed is now much slower
  • The day cycle has been adjusted for better clarity and pacing and to set up future changes regarding time between waves
  • Added a short respawn protection
  • Loot now has a quick delay before being picked up for readability fixes and also spreads out more dynamically when spawned
  • The gravestone now has no collision
  • The chance of ghosts spawning ghosts now is much smoother, preventing long chains of ghosts spawning ghosts
  • Zombies have much more variation in clothing, skin, and hair colors
  • Added the Bloodmoon Challenge Wave - happens randomly after night 3
  • Added the Ghost Night! Challenge Wave - happens randomly after night 3
  • Redesigned particle effects
  • Nights now have a visual timer and counter on screen
  • Added a pumpkinhead zombie variant
  • Balancing tweaks

Changed files in this update

Junebug vs. Evil Content Depot 1667591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.