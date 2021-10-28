- Added Settings menu to the pause menu with sensitivity and music volume presets
- New enemy: Shade. A new type of ghost that teleports
- Picking up scrap automatically charges the generator a little bit
- The Skull Totem's attack speed is now much slower
- The day cycle has been adjusted for better clarity and pacing and to set up future changes regarding time between waves
- Added a short respawn protection
- Loot now has a quick delay before being picked up for readability fixes and also spreads out more dynamically when spawned
- The gravestone now has no collision
- The chance of ghosts spawning ghosts now is much smoother, preventing long chains of ghosts spawning ghosts
- Zombies have much more variation in clothing, skin, and hair colors
- Added the Bloodmoon Challenge Wave - happens randomly after night 3
- Added the Ghost Night! Challenge Wave - happens randomly after night 3
- Redesigned particle effects
- Nights now have a visual timer and counter on screen
- Added a pumpkinhead zombie variant
- Balancing tweaks
Junebug vs. Evil update for 28 October 2021
Update 0.1.3 | Halloween Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
