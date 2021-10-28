 Skip to content

Detective VR update for 28 October 2021

Update notes for October 28

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a short break we returned with few improvements:

  • Game size reduced.
  • Body rotation with joystick is improved.
  • Translation improvements in all languages.

In the near future you can wait more of the game updates with requested features.

Changed files in this update

Detective VR Content Depot 1610671
