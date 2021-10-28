 Skip to content

Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 update for 28 October 2021

Patch Fix 2021 October

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed certain text issues with English and Chinese version

Changed files in this update

