Fixed certain text issues with English and Chinese version
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 update for 28 October 2021
Patch Fix 2021 October
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124061
- Loading history…
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124062
- Loading history…
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124063
- Loading history…
Touhou Shoujo Tale of Beautiful Memories / 東方少女綺想譚 デポ Depot 1124064
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update