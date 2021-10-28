Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch v0.1.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Protectors of the Light,

As we previously outlined in our Steam Forum post, our design team has been analysing how you’re all playing and have come up with a few adjustments to the game. While it’s been fantastic to watch how you all strategise and play the game we’ve noticed some issues we’re not completely happy with.

We’ve prioritised for this build some significant balance changes and revamps of how existing skills work, while still fixing up a bug or two. While we’ve still got a full schedule of content and additional bug fixes incoming, keep your eyes peeled for more updates soon.

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Replaced the Wolf Blade Skill with the new skill “Reflect”, which now no longer heals units on kills but instead reflects some damage back to Melee attackers.

Adjusted the Stability Health Skill path of Melee units, it now provides a permanent health boost to units per tier.

Adjusted the Eyesight Skill Path for Ranged units, units will now get an increase of both vision and attack range.

The Fire Arrows Skill now provides a chance for struck enemies to inflict Fire on nearby enemies as well.

Buffed the Shadow Move ability for Ranged units, so that it now deals double damage and exits stealth when attacking an enemy with the ability active.

Increased Cooldown for Shadow Move from 60 to 90 seconds.

Decreased the Economy Drought Malice Percentage from 50% to 30%.

Increased the Parasite Malice Percentage from 10% to 30%.

Decreased the amount of Days leading up to Death Night 4 and Death Night 5.

Slightly increased the amount of time during each Night.

Decreased the amount of time in the countdown to the Final Stand Death Night from 16 to 10 minutes.

Added an additional Wood Cost to Fire Sconce’s and Fire Towers.

Increased the amount of Stone throughout the distant parts of the map.

Increased Elite Enemy damage values and HP regen rates.

Increased the amount of XP the Hero gains when killing an Elite.

Increased the percentage of special enemies that spawn throughout the far reaches of the map.

Increased the overall damage of Fire Walls.

Increased the Food Range of Food Production Buildings by 30%

Decreased the Food Gain of Food Production Buildings by 20%

Significantly increased the Villagers and Gold gained from the House. (Tier 3 Dwelling)

Increased the vision ranges, movement speed and aggressiveness of enemies spread throughout the far reaches of the map.

Slightly increased the damage of the Crusher Nightmare against Human units

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Victory Screen said “Afflictions” instead of “Malices”.

Fixed an issue where the Budget Carpenter’s Blessing wouldn’t apply to Building Upgrades.

Fixed an issue where Arbalests could not use “Shadow Move”.

Fixed a typo with the Eyesight Skill Tree.

Fixed an issue where multi-selecting units wouldn’t respect unique cooldown timers

Fixed a typo related to the “Hero Levelled Up” message.

Fixed an issue Emboldened Sentinels were showing less damage output than non-Emboldened Sentinels.

Fixed an issue where units could get stuck on the edge of the map… again!

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

