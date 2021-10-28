 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

OUTTA GAS update for 28 October 2021

Get Ready for the Haunted Party at the End of the World!

Share · View all patches · Build 7614747 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content out today to help you dress your best for the Haunted Party at the End of the World!

Scattered across the wasteland are four new costumes to collect and fill out Jack's wardrobe. Got a bone to pick? Feeling like a shadow of your former self? Want to yuk it up? Ready to get in touch with your creative side? If so, this update has got you covered - literally! Plus, many new achievements to help you convey just how much of a wasteland-hardened badass you really are!

Happy Halloween! :)

-Trevor

v1.0.14 Update Notes

Features:

--4 new costumes hidden across the wastes

--14 new achievements

Bugs:

--Fixed issue with birthday costume gore not displaying correctly when on elevated areas

Changed files in this update

OUTTA GAS Content Depot 1170121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.