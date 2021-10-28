Get Ready for the Haunted Party at the End of the World!

New content out today to help you dress your best for the Haunted Party at the End of the World!

Scattered across the wasteland are four new costumes to collect and fill out Jack's wardrobe. Got a bone to pick? Feeling like a shadow of your former self? Want to yuk it up? Ready to get in touch with your creative side? If so, this update has got you covered - literally! Plus, many new achievements to help you convey just how much of a wasteland-hardened badass you really are!

Happy Halloween! :)

-Trevor

v1.0.14 Update Notes

Features:

--4 new costumes hidden across the wastes

--14 new achievements

Bugs:

--Fixed issue with birthday costume gore not displaying correctly when on elevated areas