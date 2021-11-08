Patch 0.204.4

This patch features some various improvements and fixes, including a long-awaited update of the engine version. Have fun playing!
0.204.4
Bugfixes:
- Jack-o-turnip cover offset fixed
- Spirit damage no longer affected by wet
- HP regen on mobs & bosses fix (They were previously regenerating HP faster than intended)
- Tar pits spawn fix (In some edge cases they spawned on the edge between two biomes)
Improvements:
- Unity engine updated (Fixes some random crashes related to pathfinding)
- Comfort calculation performance optimized
- Mead bases show status effect on tooltip
- Localization updated, build menu overlapping fixes & added missing localization strings
News:
- Some locations in Black Forest now have discovery music (still needs some work though)
- Removed clutter from spawning in Mistlands (It's now...very empty)
Changed files in this update