Valheim update for 8 November 2021

Patch 0.204.4

Patch 0.204.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch features some various improvements and fixes, including a long-awaited update of the engine version. Have fun playing!

0.204.4

Bugfixes:

  • Jack-o-turnip cover offset fixed
  • Spirit damage no longer affected by wet
  • HP regen on mobs & bosses fix (They were previously regenerating HP faster than intended)
  • Tar pits spawn fix (In some edge cases they spawned on the edge between two biomes)

Improvements:

  • Unity engine updated (Fixes some random crashes related to pathfinding)
  • Comfort calculation performance optimized
  • Mead bases show status effect on tooltip
  • Localization updated, build menu overlapping fixes & added missing localization strings

News:

  • Some locations in Black Forest now have discovery music (still needs some work though)
  • Removed clutter from spawning in Mistlands (It's now...very empty)

