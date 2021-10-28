 Skip to content

Altidudes update for 28 October 2021

Happy Dude-O-Ween!

Build 7614626

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Keeping in theme with the holiday, Ghost Head died trying to reach the top of the mountain. Now he's back to give it another go!

This update unlocks Ghost Head as a playable dude

