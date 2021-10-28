Happy Dude-O-Ween!

Keeping in theme with the holiday, Ghost Head died trying to reach the top of the mountain. Now he's back to give it another go!
This update unlocks Ghost Head as a playable dude
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Keeping in theme with the holiday, Ghost Head died trying to reach the top of the mountain. Now he's back to give it another go!
This update unlocks Ghost Head as a playable dude
Changed files in this update