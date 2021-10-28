 Skip to content

Corg of the Dead update for 28 October 2021

Corg of the Dead 0.82 Update

Build 7614608

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The 'START GAME' option has been changed to say "NEW GAME'.
  • Title Screen will now default to 'LOAD GAME' if you have a previously saved game on file.
  • You can now skip the introduction scroll on the Title Screen by pressing the Z key, (A) button, or (x) button depending on your controller type.
Guidance Changes
  • Save Points now have controller specific prompt indicators.
Content Changes
  • Added new voice acted in-game prompts for both Laya and Oda.
  • Added new voice acted dialogue for both Laya and Oda before each of the current bosses.
  • All current bosses now have introductory portraits.

