Corg of the Dead 0.82 Update

Menu Changes
- The 'START GAME' option has been changed to say "NEW GAME'.
- Title Screen will now default to 'LOAD GAME' if you have a previously saved game on file.
- You can now skip the introduction scroll on the Title Screen by pressing the Z key, (A) button, or (x) button depending on your controller type.
Guidance Changes
- Save Points now have controller specific prompt indicators.
Content Changes
- Added new voice acted in-game prompts for both Laya and Oda.
- Added new voice acted dialogue for both Laya and Oda before each of the current bosses.
- All current bosses now have introductory portraits.
Changed files in this update