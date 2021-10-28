Update v2021.10.27.22

Good day Explorers!
A new update today, with a bunch of small improvements!
- Hover Tooltips (eg, in the ring, we need to see what each ring represents on hover)
- Visual Indication the ship is charging
- Navigable Log - You can now scroll through your comms.
- Hotkeys revised. Many ship systems can now be run simultaneously. (Miner and Turret, for example)
- Hotkeys are now selectable using the mouse.
- 3D stars and improved visuals
- Scan asteroids on pressing 'v'
- Save using 'CTRL' + 'ALT' + 'S'
- Can now use turrets and mine simultaneously
- More asteroids, and more mobs (spread out)
- Several small bug fixes.
- Some other small improvments.
As always, please report any bugs on the Discord Forum.
Happy Exploring!
Stay tuned for a new update in a few days!
Much Much Much more is to come!
- The Triangle 4 Team!
Changed files in this update