Electron update for 28 October 2021

Update v2021.10.27.22

Update v2021.10.27.22 · Build 7614573

Good day Explorers!

A new update today, with a bunch of small improvements!

  • Hover Tooltips (eg, in the ring, we need to see what each ring represents on hover)
  • Visual Indication the ship is charging
  • Navigable Log - You can now scroll through your comms.
  • Hotkeys revised. Many ship systems can now be run simultaneously. (Miner and Turret, for example)
  • Hotkeys are now selectable using the mouse.
  • 3D stars and improved visuals
  • Scan asteroids on pressing 'v'
  • Save using 'CTRL' + 'ALT' + 'S'
  • Can now use turrets and mine simultaneously
  • More asteroids, and more mobs (spread out)
  • Several small bug fixes.
  • Some other small improvments.

As always, please report any bugs on the Discord Forum.

Happy Exploring!

Stay tuned for a new update in a few days!

Much Much Much more is to come!

  • The Triangle 4 Team!

