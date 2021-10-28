 Skip to content

Arcanium update for 28 October 2021

Bug Patch!

Hey everyone, thanks for coming back and giving all the new changes a try! We have fixed a lot of bugs from the launch, including some real show stoppers! Now go stomp on Akhan!

  • Reload Game bug fixed! Just make sure you start a new run after updating the game.
  • Fixed some broken Artifacts: Virulent Blade, Obsidian Ring, Snake Tooth, Timeworn Staff, Vodoo Trinket, Paragon of Focus, and Paragon of Strength.
  • Fixed Bolster cards from reducing their cost all the way down to 0.
  • Fixed new difficulties from unlocking after defeating Akhan.
  • Fixed Akhans battle from being unplayable if you quit mid battle and reload (not that any of you would do that of course hehe).
  • Removed the Shrine effect "Mastery".
  • Updated Angorns' Heirloom Wild Raiment to enhance his Passive ability.
  • Fixed Green card names for unupgraded cards.
  • Fixed AP Numbers from going onto 2 lines if it's 10/10.
  • Removed ULT cards from Pick 3 pools.
  • Updated more VFX to some cards.
  • Blind will no longer affect your hero if casting on Allies.
  • Fixed "Spirit" from locking you out of playing ability cards.
  • Fixed the Bug Report window! Please if you hit bugs, send in a report so we can find the issues quicker. You can access it by pressing F1.
  • Fixed Blessing of Abundance from not filling up your hand on turn 1.
  • Tweaked balance on Akhan to be a liiiiiiiittle bit easier.
  • Fixed some missing glyphs in Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Arabic.
  • Reworked the Arabic language to look more legible being read right to left.
  • Transmuting Grey (Starter) rarity cards will now give a Common ability.
  • Fixed other weird issues with Transmuting and getting unsuable cards.
  • Ensured Paragon of Focus doesn't return ULT abilities.
  • Updated the reward labels on the tooltip popup when hovering over a battle node.
  • Fixed the Assault Battle tooltip in Battle that was showing {0} Enemies.
  • Fixed Blessing of Protection card displaying [i1]
  • Fixed Shard Node beacons disappearing when you hit Threat 10 and 20.
  • Fixed duplicate entries in the Status Effects Descriptions Help window.

