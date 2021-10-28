Bug Patch!

Hey everyone, thanks for coming back and giving all the new changes a try! We have fixed a lot of bugs from the launch, including some real show stoppers! Now go stomp on Akhan!
- Reload Game bug fixed! Just make sure you start a new run after updating the game.
- Fixed some broken Artifacts: Virulent Blade, Obsidian Ring, Snake Tooth, Timeworn Staff, Vodoo Trinket, Paragon of Focus, and Paragon of Strength.
- Fixed Bolster cards from reducing their cost all the way down to 0.
- Fixed new difficulties from unlocking after defeating Akhan.
- Fixed Akhans battle from being unplayable if you quit mid battle and reload (not that any of you would do that of course hehe).
- Removed the Shrine effect "Mastery".
- Updated Angorns' Heirloom Wild Raiment to enhance his Passive ability.
- Fixed Green card names for unupgraded cards.
- Fixed AP Numbers from going onto 2 lines if it's 10/10.
- Removed ULT cards from Pick 3 pools.
- Updated more VFX to some cards.
- Blind will no longer affect your hero if casting on Allies.
- Fixed "Spirit" from locking you out of playing ability cards.
- Fixed the Bug Report window! Please if you hit bugs, send in a report so we can find the issues quicker. You can access it by pressing F1.
- Fixed Blessing of Abundance from not filling up your hand on turn 1.
- Tweaked balance on Akhan to be a liiiiiiiittle bit easier.
- Fixed some missing glyphs in Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Arabic.
- Reworked the Arabic language to look more legible being read right to left.
- Transmuting Grey (Starter) rarity cards will now give a Common ability.
- Fixed other weird issues with Transmuting and getting unsuable cards.
- Ensured Paragon of Focus doesn't return ULT abilities.
- Updated the reward labels on the tooltip popup when hovering over a battle node.
- Fixed the Assault Battle tooltip in Battle that was showing {0} Enemies.
- Fixed Blessing of Protection card displaying [i1]
- Fixed Shard Node beacons disappearing when you hit Threat 10 and 20.
- Fixed duplicate entries in the Status Effects Descriptions Help window.
Changed files in this update