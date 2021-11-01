Hi everyone - Parkour Tag has officially launched it's early access. Play during the first week to earn a unique player title. Come join the fun!
Parkour Tag update for 1 November 2021
Early Access Available Now
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hi everyone - Parkour Tag has officially launched it's early access. Play during the first week to earn a unique player title. Come join the fun!