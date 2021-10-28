 Skip to content

METALLIC CHILD update for 28 October 2021

Update Patch v.1.2.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

<Addition of Content>

-Added the Halloween Custom gear "Pompous Witch."

<Bug Fixes>

-Fixed an issue in which the transport vessel could be activated during the animation for boarding a Powerbot.

-Fixed an issue in which the Super-core installation screen would not close after installing a Super-core.

<Balance Adjustments>

-Adjusted the overall balancing of Super-cores.

-Adjusted the judgement standards for the Clear Rank of Terminal Creed.

-Adjusted the overall balancing of the last floor of each stage.

