Feign update for 28 October 2021

Patch Notes Version: 0.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the game from starting when all roles were randomly selected in the lobby.
  • Fixed the bug that caused the game to stuck and the hourglass to constantly spin when the time of the game is changing from night to day.
  • Fixed the bug that was hiding existing and occupied lobbies to other players.
  • The information about how long the current games are active has been added to the lobbies list.

