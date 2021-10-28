- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the game from starting when all roles were randomly selected in the lobby.
- Fixed the bug that caused the game to stuck and the hourglass to constantly spin when the time of the game is changing from night to day.
- Fixed the bug that was hiding existing and occupied lobbies to other players.
- The information about how long the current games are active has been added to the lobbies list.
Feign update for 28 October 2021
Patch Notes Version: 0.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update