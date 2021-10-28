Significantly improve the combat system and add new series of weapons

更新内容重要程度不分前后：
1、优化相机跟随主角的柔和度。
2、优化跳跃手感。
3、优化转身手感。
4、修复无面boss踩到玩家头上的bug。
5、在主线地图里添加邪神系武器，需要探索获得，李叔npc最后告知玩家把邪神武器封藏在主线地图各地。
6、优化防御特效。
7、优化敌人受击、玩家受击顿挫感。
8、优化受击特效与血迹。
9、打怪时，相机上添加新的血迹。
10、优化相机震动幅度。
11、打怪时，敌人身上增加打击伤痕。
12、优化受击音效。
13、优化加速跑动画（男女都有）。
14、修改终结技、偷袭招式和机制（精英怪和boss也可触发）。
15、所有武器防反成功后都会触发终结技（精英怪和boss会对其产生针对措施）。
16、优化防御起手。
17、优化帧数较低时跑步声音和动作不同步问题。
18、优化邪魂勾速度。
19、优化短剑闪避起手攻击。
20、添加手柄ty功能(同时按下左右摇杆)。
21、优化小鲤连续闪避。
22、防反小鲤的防反可以取消闪避，闪避可以取消防反。
23、添加小鲤法杖会复活机制。
24、添加小鲤法杖会用所有嗜血印技能机制。
25、添加新手教学关可使用小鲤法杖。
26、添加大肉搏关可使用小鲤法杖。
27、小鲤法杖的战斗配音更新。
28、修复邪神套装嗜血重击不能新手教学的bug。
29、优化小鲤法杖捡东西的节奏。
30、修复被小怪投技压倒时主角身子歪了的bug。
31、优化试炼场、大肉搏、变身时左边提示字体大小。
32、地牢里的断桥滑梯添加空气墙。
33、优化高级灵虚boss出场动画身上挂件闪烁，脚踩弟子穿模的bug。
34、霸体嗜血印技能不能和嗜血狂怒饰品同时起作用。
35、锁定模式下，锁定的敌人死亡后自动锁定到最近的敌人（如果附近有敌人的话）。
36、中高画质，相机增加后期效果。
37、修复小鲤法杖学生制服变大猪不消失的bug。
38、修复用人物mod变大猪，mod人物不消失的bug。
39、修复创意工坊底下的ui重复的bug。
40、打金色石头会出现弹反，并对话框提示。
41、复活改成有限次数，不消耗嗜血值，次数根据难度不同而不同。简单难度3次，普通2次，困难1次（数量显示在血条上方）。
42、优化升级装备小游戏，到了满级不会继续。
43、优化设置界面全屏与窗口设置。(支持全屏无边框)。
The importance of the update content is irrelevant:
- Optimize the softness of the camera following the protagonist.
- Optimize the jumping feel.
- Optimize the turning feel.
- Fix the bug that the faceless boss stepped on the player's head.
- Add Cthulhu weapons to the main line map, which needs to be explored to obtain. Li Shunpc finally told the player to seal the Cthulhu weapons in various places on the main line map.
- Optimize defense effects.
- Optimize the feeling of frustration when the enemy is hit and the player is hit.
- Optimize the special effects and bloodstains of the hit.
- When killing monsters, add new blood stains on the camera.
- Optimize the camera shake amplitude.
- When fighting monsters, the enemy's body will be increased with hit scars.
- Optimize the sound effect of the hit.
- Optimize the acceleration running animation (both men and women).
- Modify the finishing skills, sneak attack moves and mechanisms (elite monsters and bosses can also be triggered).
- After all weapons are successfully anti-counterfeit, the finishing skills will be triggered (the elite monsters and bosses will take measures against them).
- Optimize the defense start.
- Optimize the problem of running sound and movement out of sync when the number of frames is low.
- Optimize the speed of Evil Soul hook.
- Optimize the short sword to dodge the start attack.
- Add the handle ty function (press the left and right joysticks at the same time).
- Optimize the continuous dodge of small carp.
- The anti-reverse of the anti-anti-small carp can cancel the dodge, and the dodge can cancel the anti-reverse.
- Add the resurrection mechanism of the small carp staff.
- Adding a small carp staff will use all bloodthirsty mark skill mechanisms.
- Add the newbie teaching level to use the small carp staff.
- Adding the big melee pass can use the small carp staff.
- The battle dubbing of the Little Carp Staff has been updated.
- Fix the bug that the bloodthirsty blow of Cthulhu suit cannot be taught by novices.
- Optimize the rhythm of picking things up with the small carp staff.
- Fix the bug that the protagonist's body crooked when being overwhelmed by the mobs' throwing skills.
- Optimize the font size on the left side of the test field, big melee, and transformation.
- Add an air wall to the broken bridge slide in the dungeon.
- Optimized the bug that the body pendant flickered in the animation of the senior spirit virtual boss, and the disciple's foot was worn through the mold.
- The Overlord's Bloodthirsty Seal skill cannot work with the Bloodthirsty Fury Jewelry at the same time.
- In lock mode, the locked enemy will automatically lock to the nearest enemy (if there is an enemy nearby) after death.
- Medium and high image quality, the camera adds post effects.
- Fix the bug that the student uniform of the small carp staff will not disappear when the big pig is changed.
- Fix the bug that the characters do not disappear when the characters become big pigs with character mods.
- Fix the bug of UI duplication under the creative workshop.
- When hitting a golden stone, there will be a rebound, and a dialog box will prompt you.
- The resurrection is changed to a limited number of times, and the bloodthirsty value is not consumed. The number of times varies according to the difficulty. Easy difficulty is 3 times, normal is 2 times, and difficult is 1 time (the number is displayed above the health bar).
- Optimize and upgrade the equipment mini game, it will not continue at the full level.
- Optimize the full screen and window settings of the setting interface. (Support full screen without border).
