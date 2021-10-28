=== CryoFall v1.31.8.1 (R31 Patch #5) ===
Improvements:
- Reworked medical cooldown system: You can use weapons without restrictions while under medical cooldown. The cooldown itself is slightly longer for primary medicine (such as medkit). It's still not possible to spam medicine and you need to think before using some medicine preemptively as the cooldown may restrict you from using essential medicine (such as stimpack) at the best moment. We will be happy to hear your feedback once you try this updated mechanic in the game. We will consider further improvements with the next major update, if necessary.
- New medical cooldown indicator will appear over all medicine items you have to make it easier to determine which items you cannot use at the moment and when the cooldown will expire.
- New bindable shortcuts: "Quick use—Slot #X" (for all hotbar slots from 1 to 9 and 0; available in Options->Input settings, not bound by default so you can select the best key you wish for any slot; you can bind to any keyboard keys as well as side buttons on your mouse intended to navigate back and forward in the web browser).
Changes:
- T2 rifle fire range increased to match the range of T3-T5 rifles (13 tiles, it was 12 before).
- Increased x2 the chance of finding teleport location data in radtowns/ruins.
- Strenth boost now provides +25% melee damage bonus.
- Events: Increase the number of circles from 2 to 3 for Thumper Migration event when online is 20+.
- Events: Reduced amount of sulfur and slime from Blue Glider fish (as they're caught x5 more often in R31).
- Local server: Removed max base size limitation (Please note: Power generation efficiency will clamp at min 84%).
- Local server PvP: Disabled time gate mechanic in all local server presets—even if you enable PvP there will be no time gates.
Fixes:
- Events: Improved event location selection (sometimes an event appeared with a much lower number of circle areas than usually).
- PvE: Attempting to place a mining charge inside the boss spawn area broke the UI.
_If you're hosting a community server, you need to install this patch to allow the updated client to connect. Please follow this guide to update your server: https://wiki.atomictorch.com/CryoFall/Server/Setup#Server_update.2Fupgrade_to_new_version
If you cannot connect to a community server because it's not updated, you can switch to the previous client version in Steam Client. Click with the right mouse button on the game in your Steam library, open Properties, select the BETAS tab, and choose "legacy-r31-1.31.7.2" in the dropdown menu._
