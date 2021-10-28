 Skip to content

SCP Strategy update for 28 October 2021

Hotfix 0.3.1

v0.3.1 will:

  • balance recovering health points during battles
  • balance the count of spawned enemies on battles
  • add health points labels over objects on battles
  • add battle's shortcuts
  • add battles statistics to the management panel
  • add tutorials for research minigames and battles
  • add labels to battle's action buttons
  • make battles after 10 wins will be more dynamic (AI will be deciding faster)
  • fix auto-researches bugged after battles
  • fix anomalies searching (single dots are no longer visible)
  • fix timer icon
  • fix some typos
  • change setting default names for new objects

