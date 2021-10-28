Hotfix 0.3.1

v0.3.1 will:
- balance recovering health points during battles
- balance the count of spawned enemies on battles
- add health points labels over objects on battles
- add battle's shortcuts
- add battles statistics to the management panel
- add tutorials for research minigames and battles
- add labels to battle's action buttons
- make battles after 10 wins will be more dynamic (AI will be deciding faster)
- fix auto-researches bugged after battles
- fix anomalies searching (single dots are no longer visible)
- fix timer icon
- fix some typos
- change setting default names for new objects
Changed files in this update