Version v1.8.18 is available on Steam

Hello,
A new version is available on Steam (v1.8.18):
v1.8.18
- Added new option: You change the font style and size
- Preparation of the full version for DEMO (you can play the demo, and if you like the game, buy it and continue playing in the full version)
- Another small performance fixes (low-end)
- A small fix for the game language
- Fixes for the font
- Fixed bandit horde on hardcore (they can't spam)
- Fix for unbranded gamepads
- Small modifications to the sounds, new ones added
- Update for Windows 32 & 64 bit, Linux 32 & 64bit, Mac 64 bit *
- Other minor fixes
- Build for Linux and Mac will be uploaded tomorrow
If there are any problems with the update, let me know. Thanks for any feedback, bug reports etc.
Changed files in this update