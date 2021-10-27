Version 1.0.0 is out!

The game has now an ending and steam achievements!
Additions
- (Game ending) Demon Lair level
- Final boss
- Steam Stats and achievements
- Death counter on save file
- Stats in the option menu
- Health bars
- Villagers
- New mob: Master demon / guardian
- New item: mysterious stone
- New recipe: mysterious stone recipe
Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Beach tiles colors
- Rocks sprite
- Palm sprite
- Fixed tools hit counts decrement
- A lot of bug fixing and playtesting about the last level, steam achievements and the save load system
Changed files in this update