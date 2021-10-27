 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dungeon Island update for 27 October 2021

Version 1.0.0 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 7612996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has now an ending and steam achievements!

Additions

  1. (Game ending) Demon Lair level
  2. Final boss
  3. Steam Stats and achievements
  4. Death counter on save file
  5. Stats in the option menu
  6. Health bars
  7. Villagers
  8. New mob: Master demon / guardian
  9. New item: mysterious stone
  10. New recipe: mysterious stone recipe

    Bug Fixes and Improvements
  11. Beach tiles colors
  12. Rocks sprite
  13. Palm sprite
  14. Fixed tools hit counts decrement
  15. A lot of bug fixing and playtesting about the last level, steam achievements and the save load system

Changed files in this update

Dungeon Island Content Depot 1355451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.