 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

MetaPhysical update for 28 October 2021

The game is available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7612859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now get our first game "MetaPhysical".

Please note that this is still an Early Access version. You will certainly still find some bugs. We are working on the game daily and will of course remove them in the next versions.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.