Final update

Quick Intro
After almost a year of updates and fixes, it's time to say goodbye. It's not as expansive as prior changes but it's stuff I wanted to add the first time around.
Changes
-
Additional NPCs early game. Inside the school and outside Chloe's house.
-
New ladder section after the school mid game.
-
Created a chase sequence just before Chloe enters the hospital.
-
Shortened the two cutscenes in the car.
-
Fixed a couple of graphical errors with some enemy sprites
-
There's now a special room before you meet Rupert.
-
Some of the enemies have pogo sticks in the school section.
-
The Hotel level now has messages cropping up on the walls.
-
Switched the location of the Valve key item in the hotel, don't have to go to the other side of the building to acquire said item.
-
Knocked down the HP for the final boss.
-
Changed some of the floor tiles in the final level.
-
Furniture in the art exhibit.
-
Metal detector graphic and SFX added in before the boss fight in the forest
-
Extra puzzle in the last level.
-
More handgun ammo in the early stages.
-More enemies in the final level.
Quick Outro
Thank you to everyone who supported the game for the last year. Even though it fell short in my expectations, I came away proud with what I made and the lessons learnt along the way. I will still answer questions in the community hub and offer support with regards to questions. There will be a announcement on the 6th of November, which will coincide with the one year anniversary of release.
Happy Halloween <3
