Cover Your Eyes update for 27 October 2021

Final update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick Intro

After almost a year of updates and fixes, it's time to say goodbye. It's not as expansive as prior changes but it's stuff I wanted to add the first time around.

Changes

  • Additional NPCs early game. Inside the school and outside Chloe's house.

  • New ladder section after the school mid game.

  • Created a chase sequence just before Chloe enters the hospital.

  • Shortened the two cutscenes in the car.

  • Fixed a couple of graphical errors with some enemy sprites

  • There's now a special room before you meet Rupert.

  • Some of the enemies have pogo sticks in the school section.

  • The Hotel level now has messages cropping up on the walls.

  • Switched the location of the Valve key item in the hotel, don't have to go to the other side of the building to acquire said item.

  • Knocked down the HP for the final boss.

  • Changed some of the floor tiles in the final level.

  • Furniture in the art exhibit.

  • Metal detector graphic and SFX added in before the boss fight in the forest

  • Extra puzzle in the last level.

  • More handgun ammo in the early stages.

-More enemies in the final level.

Quick Outro

Thank you to everyone who supported the game for the last year. Even though it fell short in my expectations, I came away proud with what I made and the lessons learnt along the way. I will still answer questions in the community hub and offer support with regards to questions. There will be a announcement on the 6th of November, which will coincide with the one year anniversary of release.

Happy Halloween <3

