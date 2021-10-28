Our 8.2.0 update contains various improvements & fixes, including:
- hide the UI for amazing screenshots
- new fleet filter: fleet members daily missions completion
- see when a crew is part of a collection in crew details
- fixed a bug where the Get Menu would show missions for items already collected as rare rewards + it will now show when items are available in a faction shop
Get ready Objective Events are coming. These mid-week solo objective based events will go live soon, stay tuned!
Changed files in this update