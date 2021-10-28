 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Star Trek Timelines update for 28 October 2021

8.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7612767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our 8.2.0 update contains various improvements & fixes, including:

  • hide the UI for amazing screenshots
  • new fleet filter: fleet members daily missions completion
  • see when a crew is part of a collection in crew details
  • fixed a bug where the Get Menu would show missions for items already collected as rare rewards + it will now show when items are available in a faction shop

Get ready Objective Events are coming. These mid-week solo objective based events will go live soon, stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Star Trek Timelines 64-bit Windows Depot 600751
  • Loading history…
Star Trek Timelines 32-bit Windows Depot 600752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.