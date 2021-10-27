Update for Beta Branch 10/27/2021

Autofocus
- Increased the max autofocus accuracy setting to 128. Higher accuracy settings should reduce eye strain and make it easier to focus on objects, especially at close distances.
- Significantly improved the performance of the autofocus algorithm and projection calculations.
- Fixed a minor error with the autofocus calculations.
Web API
- Video tags provided by the web API are now added to existing videos if the tags do not exist.
- Fixed an issue with star ratings being read in as integers rather than decimal values.
- Added settings to overwrite the ratings, favorites, and tags with those provided by the web API. They can be accessed by pressing the cogwheel icon in the bottom right corner when a DeoVR website is loaded. You will need to rescan the library to overwrite all of the videos in the web API.
Web Browser
- Clicking on HTML select elements will no longer crash the app. However, the web browser doesn't actually support rendering the select menu yet. It's on the to-do list.
- Fixed an issue with videos downloading in the background when streaming from a video download link.
Other Changes
- Video ratings can be set to half-star values.
- Fixed crash caused by invalid dates.
- Fixed issue with video title overflow in the playback bar. The title now wraps to a second line.
- Fixed a typo in the tooltip for the "select all" hand icon
- Added a note to the quick start guide that clarifies that the grip button for the Valve Index controllers is equivalent to firmly squeezing the grip.
