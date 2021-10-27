v7.222 Custom Nametags & Fonts!

-ADDED bot options > custom chat bubble font
-ADDED Workshop > Removal Page > Allows you to quickly delete workshop items you have installed
(Only works on items installed after this update... re-install workshop items to make it work!)
-ADDED Avatar & Gear > avatar preview animation in
-ADDED LootBoxes > quick lookbox creation system. Useful for adding many items as a reward!
-ADDED star minigame setting to change direction on blocks (default set to true)
-ADDED Bot Command > !Pin > Allows you to pin users with a chat command! useful for custom commands, lua scripting, and redemption rewards
(pin also has !mass pin, !pin username remove, !mass pin remove)
-CHANGED Boss > negative project speed causes the projectile to travel from the target back to the boss.
-ADDED Despawn timer setting for facebook, dlive, trovo, youtube
-ADDED extra login detail checks for all integrations
-ADDED !spawn game parameters. !spawn game {reward} {howmany} {0-1 x pos} {0-1 ypos} => !spawn game 500 1 0.5 0.5
-CHANGED renamed avatar profile to -> Enabled Avatar Profile //hopefully this helps clear confusion
-CHANGED re-enabled the !lurking command. viewers can now toggle their avatar visibility with !lurking
-ADDED delete specific user data by right clicking their avatar and clicking the delete icon
-FIXED Some colors in Paletteswap wouldn't swap correctly
-FIXED User Editing > Whitelist (pending) is now applied before an avatar needs to spawn. (it tries to match username rather than id)
-FIXED User Editing > Blacklist (pending) is now applied before an avatar needs to spawn. (it tries to match username rather than id)
-FIXED User Editing > Moderator (pending) is now applied before an avatar needs to spawn. (it tries to match username rather than id)
-FIXED backgrounds objects now lock to a pixel grid, so hopefully you can sync scrolling/looping backgrounds with movement
-FIXED trovo > it was possible to login without a bot attached...
-FIXED trovo > shared bot / channel login details issues
-FIXED youtube > shared bot / channel login details issues
-FIXED facebook > extension, duplicate avatars, and reconnection issues
-FIXED avatar despawning for every service
-FIXED background editing > problems with UI Scaling consistency
-FIXED avatar collission box setting / 1.5
-FIXED controller joystick deadzone set to 5000
-FIXED Youtube > Ignore first group of messages after connecting rather than dealing with incorrect message timestamps
-FIXED Facebook > Ignore first group of messages after connecting rather than dealing with incorrect message timestamps
-FIXED bomb explode bug for targeting self
-FIXED Custom Commands > wasn't working on some services.
Stream Avatars update for 27 October 2021
v7.222 Custom Nametags & Fonts!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
