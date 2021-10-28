- Completely rewritten game loading logic. Game will load faster, take up less memory, and run better on low end systems. Overall game size has been reduced by 25%. Pre-loading is done in the background while sitting on the title screen. This is a large and complex rewrite that effects all systems, let me know if you see any thing odd now happening!
- Improved citizen logistics logic.
- Several small fixes and enhancements.
Exodus Borealis update for 28 October 2021
Patch Notes - b.5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
