Exodus Borealis update for 28 October 2021

Patch Notes - b.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7612384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completely rewritten game loading logic. Game will load faster, take up less memory, and run better on low end systems. Overall game size has been reduced by 25%. Pre-loading is done in the background while sitting on the title screen. This is a large and complex rewrite that effects all systems, let me know if you see any thing odd now happening!
  • Improved citizen logistics logic.
  • Several small fixes and enhancements.

