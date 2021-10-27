 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Waves of Steel update for 27 October 2021

Waves of Steel v0.35b patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7612325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release notes for Waves of Steel v0.35b

This is a patch release.

Bugfixes:

  • Fix a bug causing the mission "Hunter, Hunted" to softlock during cinematics
  • Fix ASW weapons on autofire being unable to target submerged buildings
  • The mission "The Cat's Away" is now properly indicated as containing a treasure
  • The mission "The Cat's Away" no longer gives you a Farragut-class destroyer hull every time you finish it
  • Fix some text display issues in the part stats panel
  • The player's position in "Winter" has been changed
  • Add a new portrait for Lt. Nichols, used in "Winter"

Changed files in this update

Windows content Depot 1482751
  • Loading history…
Waves of Steel Linux Depot Depot 1482752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.