Waves of Steel v0.35b patch notes

Release notes for Waves of Steel v0.35b
This is a patch release.
Bugfixes:
- Fix a bug causing the mission "Hunter, Hunted" to softlock during cinematics
- Fix ASW weapons on autofire being unable to target submerged buildings
- The mission "The Cat's Away" is now properly indicated as containing a treasure
- The mission "The Cat's Away" no longer gives you a Farragut-class destroyer hull every time you finish it
- Fix some text display issues in the part stats panel
- The player's position in "Winter" has been changed
- Add a new portrait for Lt. Nichols, used in "Winter"
Changed files in this update