Tangledeep update for 27 October 2021

Patch 1.50z3 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGS

  • Fixed bug where Savage World could not be started after clearing New Game+
  • Attempted fix for game hanging on trying to contact challenge server
  • Attempted fix for bug where if you died with a pet on Heroic mode, that pet would be gone forever (not intended!!!)
  • Fixed bug where equipped relics or relics in inventory would disappear if you died on Adventure mode
  • (Legend of Shara) Sorceress job unlock is correctly checked at character creation now.

LOCALIZATION

  • Updated Chinese translation

