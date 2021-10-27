Patch 1.50z3 Notes

BUGS
- Fixed bug where Savage World could not be started after clearing New Game+
- Attempted fix for game hanging on trying to contact challenge server
- Attempted fix for bug where if you died with a pet on Heroic mode, that pet would be gone forever (not intended!!!)
- Fixed bug where equipped relics or relics in inventory would disappear if you died on Adventure mode
- (Legend of Shara) Sorceress job unlock is correctly checked at character creation now.
LOCALIZATION
- Updated Chinese translation
