Tichu Playtest update for 29 October 2021

Version 21.10.0.1582 released for playtest

Version 21.10.0.1582 released for playtest

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Show bombs on timeline of the replay;
  • Effect after victory: added background image, brighter texts.

Bugfixes:

  • Auto select Phoenix value when cards are selected, not when play button is pushed, because then user has no chance to react;
  • GUI: few pixels of last letter are cut for longest text in combobox (Polish language);
  • GUI: "Save replay" button is incorrectly placed;
  • Hint that you have a bomb is shown when there is no bomb.

AI:

  • improvements:
  • can beat opponent playing Tichu with bomb if I have the Dog;
  • Tichu of partner: do not disturb partner, do not beat left opponent with much stronger card;
  • Tichu of partner: do not beat left opponent with strong card (leave it for later when partner finishes);
  • Tichu of mine: can beat strong cards of partner if he had the lead.
  • bugfixes:
  • do not pass on weak card of opponent;
  • should declare Tichu having sequence of 11 cards (One-Jack) and 3 Kings;
  • do not start from Dragon having two singles left on hand.

