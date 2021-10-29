Version 21.10.0.1582 released for playtest

Features:
- Show bombs on timeline of the replay;
- Effect after victory: added background image, brighter texts.
Bugfixes:
- Auto select Phoenix value when cards are selected, not when play button is pushed, because then user has no chance to react;
- GUI: few pixels of last letter are cut for longest text in combobox (Polish language);
- GUI: "Save replay" button is incorrectly placed;
- Hint that you have a bomb is shown when there is no bomb.
AI:
- improvements:
- can beat opponent playing Tichu with bomb if I have the Dog;
- Tichu of partner: do not disturb partner, do not beat left opponent with much stronger card;
- Tichu of partner: do not beat left opponent with strong card (leave it for later when partner finishes);
- Tichu of mine: can beat strong cards of partner if he had the lead.
- bugfixes:
- do not pass on weak card of opponent;
- should declare Tichu having sequence of 11 cards (One-Jack) and 3 Kings;
- do not start from Dragon having two singles left on hand.
Changed files in this update