 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Farmer's Life update for 27 October 2021

Update 0.5.40

Share · View all patches · Build 7612140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Kasimir has finally learned how to build things!
  • That's why he may become a beekeeper and start honey production
  • New building related quests were added. Even our priest got one
  • Zalesie has gained a mayor. He grants permissions for various activities if you pay him
  • On November nights mysterious things happen. Even priest Matthew is unable to explain them
  • The outhouse gained a useful funcionality
  • NPCs learned how to get a grip and talk to the player even if he harmed them (a lot), but it takes some time
  • Some evil firewood stacks lost their ability to break interaction system
  • Trying to put a bike on a small cart doesn't stick the bike to the player for all eternity anymore
  • Tractor, cart and plow gained a reset ability, because they tend to roll over a lot
  • You can find information how to milk your cows many times. Look into help panel
  • Emptying various bottles gives back empty bottles to your inventory
  • Putting mashes into distilleries return empty jars to your inventory
  • Mysterious orange lights plaguing some moonshiners were exiled from Zalesie
  • Doors and gates get highlighted in Landlord's Vision (useful when getting back home at night with no lantern)
  • Church is now accessible trough fast travel system
  • Selling hay to Phillip became less lucrative
  • Kasimir bought himself a bigger water pot in his kitchen
  • A bug blocking progress in the "repair the barn" tutorial was fixed
  • A bug finishing multiple quests by single delivery to an NPC was fixed
  • Kasimir's states (cold, apathy, pneumonia) are loading properly now
  • Numerous tweaks and fixes (like Escape key opening pause menu every single time)
Known issues
  • Horse is still able to go airborne, maybe there was a pegasus down its family tree
  • If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life Content Depot 1137751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.