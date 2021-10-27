Update 0.5.40

Changes
- Kasimir has finally learned how to build things!
- That's why he may become a beekeeper and start honey production
- New building related quests were added. Even our priest got one
- Zalesie has gained a mayor. He grants permissions for various activities if you pay him
- On November nights mysterious things happen. Even priest Matthew is unable to explain them
- The outhouse gained a useful funcionality
- NPCs learned how to get a grip and talk to the player even if he harmed them (a lot), but it takes some time
- Some evil firewood stacks lost their ability to break interaction system
- Trying to put a bike on a small cart doesn't stick the bike to the player for all eternity anymore
- Tractor, cart and plow gained a reset ability, because they tend to roll over a lot
- You can find information how to milk your cows many times. Look into help panel
- Emptying various bottles gives back empty bottles to your inventory
- Putting mashes into distilleries return empty jars to your inventory
- Mysterious orange lights plaguing some moonshiners were exiled from Zalesie
- Doors and gates get highlighted in Landlord's Vision (useful when getting back home at night with no lantern)
- Church is now accessible trough fast travel system
- Selling hay to Phillip became less lucrative
- Kasimir bought himself a bigger water pot in his kitchen
- A bug blocking progress in the "repair the barn" tutorial was fixed
- A bug finishing multiple quests by single delivery to an NPC was fixed
- Kasimir's states (cold, apathy, pneumonia) are loading properly now
- Numerous tweaks and fixes (like Escape key opening pause menu every single time)
Known issues
- Horse is still able to go airborne, maybe there was a pegasus down its family tree
- If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail
