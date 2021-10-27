Hello everyone,
Fixed a couple of more things:
- V-sync works again
- Ending cutscene possibly breaking by shotguns should be fixed now
- wrong weapon animations after healing and going in/out water is fixed now
- crawling through the elevator machine should work correctly now
- placed a couple of new items on the map
- made the sandwich room walls a tiny bit slower
- sliding through garden portals while swapping weapon will no longer break your weapon
More tiny updates like this to come.
Have fun!
