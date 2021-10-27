 Skip to content

Alisa update for 27 October 2021

Bug fix 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Fixed a couple of more things:

  • V-sync works again
  • Ending cutscene possibly breaking by shotguns should be fixed now
  • wrong weapon animations after healing and going in/out water is fixed now
  • crawling through the elevator machine should work correctly now
  • placed a couple of new items on the map
  • made the sandwich room walls a tiny bit slower
  • sliding through garden portals while swapping weapon will no longer break your weapon

More tiny updates like this to come.

Have fun!

