Last Genesis update for 27 October 2021

Last Genesis - Version 1.0.3 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed various out of bounds glitches in Dom Krola, Mount Mlody, and the Neverending Tower.
  • Fixed a bug which allowed Erika to join the party permanently.
  • Fixed glitched Emma dialogue when Jack gets summoned to the head master's office.
  • Fixed the prison door respawning.
  • Fixed Southern Woods Erika dialogue appearing when she isn't in the party.
  • Stopped Heinrich ghost woman from reappearing.
  • Fixed Corvus Construction Stairs.
  • Returned Save restriction to normal after rescuing the missing child from the fire cave.
  • Bachelor G properly labelled.
  • Removed awkward White Witch dialogue.
  • Changed Dom Krola Castle guard dialogue.
  • Items from the Queen's shopping list are removed from your inventory after completing the quest.
  • Can no longer enter the Neverending Tower while riding the ship.
  • Docking the ship at the desert port no longer breaks the game.
  • Properly updated a Pandemonium NPC's dialogue.
  • The King Dragon boss fight can no longer be retriggered.
  • Fixed a continuity error during the "Life Goes On" ending.
  • Fixed a typo during the "A New Emperor" ending.
  • Fixed certain guards in the prison so that they can't be beaten or fought infinitely.
  • Can no longer take equipment from Dio's chapter to Johann's chapter.
  • Removed the Lottery minigame.

