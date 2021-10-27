- Fixed various out of bounds glitches in Dom Krola, Mount Mlody, and the Neverending Tower.
- Fixed a bug which allowed Erika to join the party permanently.
- Fixed glitched Emma dialogue when Jack gets summoned to the head master's office.
- Fixed the prison door respawning.
- Fixed Southern Woods Erika dialogue appearing when she isn't in the party.
- Stopped Heinrich ghost woman from reappearing.
- Fixed Corvus Construction Stairs.
- Returned Save restriction to normal after rescuing the missing child from the fire cave.
- Bachelor G properly labelled.
- Removed awkward White Witch dialogue.
- Changed Dom Krola Castle guard dialogue.
- Items from the Queen's shopping list are removed from your inventory after completing the quest.
- Can no longer enter the Neverending Tower while riding the ship.
- Docking the ship at the desert port no longer breaks the game.
- Properly updated a Pandemonium NPC's dialogue.
- The King Dragon boss fight can no longer be retriggered.
- Fixed a continuity error during the "Life Goes On" ending.
- Fixed a typo during the "A New Emperor" ending.
- Fixed certain guards in the prison so that they can't be beaten or fought infinitely.
- Can no longer take equipment from Dio's chapter to Johann's chapter.
- Removed the Lottery minigame.
Last Genesis - Version 1.0.3 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
