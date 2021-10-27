- Added an option to cap jobs to the required resources of the first queued construction. To prevent "waste". Automated jobs now use this logic by default
- Added on option to flash the game window/taskbar on pause (when your queue finishes and the game is not in the foreground)
- Fixed a bug that caused explorations that deal damage on failure to finish when they shouldn't if your maximum health was close to or below their damage and any food was off cooldown
- Constructions now have a second icon in the queue, similar to jobs and explorations. Mostly because that made more sense with chapter five content
- Adjusted the internal values of explorations that require a skill multiplier to complete, so that rounded values that are internally slightly lower now also successfully complete them
- Fixed a fairly rare rendering issue that could cause some screen flickering after minimizing the game
Increlution update for 27 October 2021
Added an option to cap jobs to construction requirements, and taskbar flashing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
