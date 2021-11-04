Lemnis Gate - Hotfix

Incoming message from Lemnis Industries: There is a new Hotfix out for Lemnis Gate on all platforms! Please make sure your game is updated to the latest version.
Changelog:
- Fixed Deathblow’s rockets having desync issues at high pings
