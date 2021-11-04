 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Lemnis Gate update for 4 November 2021

Lemnis Gate - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 7611973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Incoming message from Lemnis Industries: There is a new Hotfix out for Lemnis Gate on all platforms! Please make sure your game is updated to the latest version.

Changelog:

  • Fixed Deathblow’s rockets having desync issues at high pings

Changed files in this update

Convergence Content Depot 950181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.