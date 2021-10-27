 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Big Fish update for 27 October 2021

Arctic Update is finally here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7611867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello World

This is the first major update to Big Fish since it has been on steam! This update includes a new area and a complete overhaul of the world, from gameplay to graphics. I also wanted to address all the things that had been brought to my attention by players, commenters, streamers, interviewers, and family and friends. Below is a list of those changes:

Graphics

  • Now in 4K! The default is still 1920x1080, but you can upscale or downscale in the settings menu.
  • Beautiful new particle effects to replace a lot of the hand drawn effects.
  • Better Parallax Effects for the horizons and backgrounds.

Game

  • New "Arctic Shores" area with a new boss and a new ability. (mid game boss/room near the beginning)
  • A new map that can be found on the pause screen. Sections of the map can be found and unlocked.
  • The world has been completely overhauled so that the water level between rooms match.
  • A new enemy type has been added throughout the world.

Fixes

  • Better Collision along the ground, but removed the "nose climb" glitch.
  • Removed the floating icons that can be eaten to access menus. Instead I just left it as Escape/Pause.
  • Small bug fixes, like removing the escape button as an option for one of the controls.

Changed files in this update

Big Fish Content Depot 1689531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.