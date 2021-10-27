Arctic Update is finally here!

Hello World
This is the first major update to Big Fish since it has been on steam! This update includes a new area and a complete overhaul of the world, from gameplay to graphics. I also wanted to address all the things that had been brought to my attention by players, commenters, streamers, interviewers, and family and friends. Below is a list of those changes:
Graphics
- Now in 4K! The default is still 1920x1080, but you can upscale or downscale in the settings menu.
- Beautiful new particle effects to replace a lot of the hand drawn effects.
- Better Parallax Effects for the horizons and backgrounds.
Game
- New "Arctic Shores" area with a new boss and a new ability. (mid game boss/room near the beginning)
- A new map that can be found on the pause screen. Sections of the map can be found and unlocked.
- The world has been completely overhauled so that the water level between rooms match.
- A new enemy type has been added throughout the world.
Fixes
- Better Collision along the ground, but removed the "nose climb" glitch.
- Removed the floating icons that can be eaten to access menus. Instead I just left it as Escape/Pause.
- Small bug fixes, like removing the escape button as an option for one of the controls.
Changed files in this update