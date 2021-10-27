1.2.07.04 Hotfix #4

Hotfix List
-
Fixed issue with Junky Quest 13 (subquest 7 of 8). Now all the stages are accurately counted.
-
Fixed issue with the AZERTY keyboard. This time we repaired the camera control key [7] the Crusher.
-
Fixed issue with camera control key [é] for Czech players
-
Crouching - according to your suggestion, we improved the blocking of pressing the button repeatedly.
-
Fixed issue with transported car disappearing from Mini Crusher area.
-
Fixed issue with Junky Quest 23.
Additionally, we're working on game optimization. You can expect effects in the next 10-15 days. We're updating the game regularly. If you're not pleased with Junkyard Simulator today, give us a bit more time to see the progress.
Changed files in this update