 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Junkyard Simulator update for 27 October 2021

1.2.07.04 Hotfix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 7611344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix List

  • Fixed issue with Junky Quest 13 (subquest 7 of 8). Now all the stages are accurately counted.

  • Fixed issue with the AZERTY keyboard. This time we repaired the camera control key [7] the Crusher.

  • Fixed issue with camera control key [é] for Czech players

  • Crouching - according to your suggestion, we improved the blocking of pressing the button repeatedly.

  • Fixed issue with transported car disappearing from Mini Crusher area.

  • Fixed issue with Junky Quest 23.

Additionally, we're working on game optimization. You can expect effects in the next 10-15 days. We're updating the game regularly. If you're not pleased with Junkyard Simulator today, give us a bit more time to see the progress.

Changed files in this update

Junkyard Simulator Content Depot 671971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.