 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Marmoset update for 27 October 2021

INITIAL BONUS OF 1000 PURPLE CRYSTALS

Share · View all patches · Build 7611325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now the player will start the game with 1000 purple crystals, those that are already in progress will also receive.

Changed files in this update

Marmoset Content Depot 1783091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.