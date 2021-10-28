Halloween Event Patch (1.1.1.3)

To celebrate Halloween, we are running a limited time event where some enemies become Jack-o'-lantern nightmares!
This will be turned off again on November 1st.
- Rob, Ian & Paul
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
To celebrate Halloween, we are running a limited time event where some enemies become Jack-o'-lantern nightmares!
This will be turned off again on November 1st.
Changed files in this update