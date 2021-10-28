 Skip to content

Dreamscaper update for 28 October 2021

Halloween Event Patch (1.1.1.3)

To celebrate Halloween, we are running a limited time event where some enemies become Jack-o'-lantern nightmares!

This will be turned off again on November 1st.

  • Rob, Ian & Paul

