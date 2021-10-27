Another lil patch: V1.07

I have to say it again: thank you so much for playing. I'm still a bit overwhelmed but I hope to reply to everyone who has reached out eventually.
More bug fixes incoming!
- I don't know how it was happening but some people were having their resolution saved to 1 pixel tall and were then unable to change it back through the game. This should be fixed now by ensuring a minimum resolution when the game is booted up.
- Fixed soft-lock in [spoiler]Part 3 caused by there being no valid cards in your deck for an upgrade (new ability, etc.)[/spoiler]
- Fixed for soft-lock caused by using [spoiler]Mrs. Bomb's Remote on The Archivist and then using the hammer to destroy all the Librarians in one explosive fell swoop.[/spoiler]
- Fix for some localization issues: typos/grammer/spelling and dialogue codes like "<size>" appearing for some languages in some places.
Changed files in this update