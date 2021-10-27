 Skip to content

Euryale's Gambit update for 27 October 2021

Euryale's Gambit 0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In EG 0.9, Euryale, Ashmedai, and Ceraphina fly west to San Francisco. Along the way they encounter an agent of Igret.

Euryale's Gambit 0.9 Features:

  • 5 new scenes
  • 1 new achievement
  • 1 new bad end
  • Dialog additions to Blockade and Cathedral scenes

ELITE-Only content:

  • "Goddess" Stheno alternate outfit
  • Additional dialog in Igret-Euryale-Stheno ritual scene
  • Additional dialog in Lincoln-Douglas Debates scene
  • Additional images and dialog for Ash Encounter Bad End

New Achievements:

  • "Unblessed are the Peacemakers" - Louve Encounter

Images:

Changed files in this update

