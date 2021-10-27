In EG 0.9, Euryale, Ashmedai, and Ceraphina fly west to San Francisco. Along the way they encounter an agent of Igret.
Euryale's Gambit 0.9 Features:
- 5 new scenes
- 1 new achievement
- 1 new bad end
- Dialog additions to Blockade and Cathedral scenes
ELITE-Only content:
- "Goddess" Stheno alternate outfit
- Additional dialog in Igret-Euryale-Stheno ritual scene
- Additional dialog in Lincoln-Douglas Debates scene
- Additional images and dialog for Ash Encounter Bad End
New Achievements:
- "Unblessed are the Peacemakers" - Louve Encounter
Images:
Changed files in this update