 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Drift King update for 27 October 2021

Halloween Update notes 0.6.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7610947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Drift King Halloween update

New Cars

  • Dodge Viper

New Tracks

  • Ebisu Tokane

Changed files in this update

Drift King Depot x86 Depot 1469691
  • Loading history…
Drift King Depot x64 Depot 1469692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.