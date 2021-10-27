 Skip to content

Pitiri 1977 update for 27 October 2021

Pitiri 1977: FREE Soundtrack Update

Last edited by Wendy

Get the FREE Soundtrack with your copy of Pitiri 1977!

Just look in your game folder.

You will also get the Cover & Box Art of course!

All Songs written & recorded by Jürgen Brunner / ILIKESCIFI Games

