Occult update for 27 October 2021

Halloween is coming

Occult update for 27 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Celebrate Halloween in this scary mansion full of secrets and dangers! Some cultists turned into pumpkin monsters, and the heroes received unique masks. Play and collect valuables, you will need them soon!

Happy Halloween!

