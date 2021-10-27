Orbital Bullet - For Eternity Update has been released!

Fraggers!
As teased in our last week's released Devlog, the For Eternity Update has arrived and is now available for Orbital Bullet!
So without wasting more valueable time, in which you want to frag and tear your (new) enemies apart, with all the awesome and nasty new tools we have introduced with this new update!
Let's first start off with the new Orbital Bullet For Eternity Update Trailer!
Overview
- New Game Mode: Eternity Tower
- New Upgrades
- New Enemies & Elites
- Reworked Classes & new Skins
- Reworked Diffculty System
- Bugfixes
New & Changes
New Game Mode: The Eternity Tower
- Stage Mode: You must complete 50 difficult stages in a row. Receive rewards for reaching certain thresholds that give you class skill points, weapon fragments and blueprints.
- Endless Mode: Climb the endless shifting Eternity Tower as high as you can with an increasing difficulty.
- Eternity Questline to unlock new Game Mode
4 New Upgrades
- New: Engineer - Laser Goggles
- New: Hellion - Burning Muzzle Flash
- New: Marauder - Money Fountain (Passive)
- New: Mercenary - Critical Money Conversion (Passive)
Reworked Class System & new Skins
Each Class has now a unique Skin
Class Skill Trees have now minor and major upgrades
- Minor upgrades give unique stats related to the class and / or improve major upgrades.
- Major upgrades are bigger skills that on unlocking will be available in your Skill tree pool during your runs.
Each Class now has a unique passive skill
- Engineer – Hacking Device
- Hellion – Tank Buster
- Marauder – Money Fountain
- Mercenary – Critical Money Conversion
The Class Skill tree is now separated in its own Building.
-
Class Item visual rework
Class Items do no longer do self damage to the player
Improved Enemy variety and tier system
Added recolored and buffed enemy versions of the current existing ones (Adding over 30 enemies that way)
Added new Elite versions of existing enemy types giving them new abilities.
Global Buff System that can give Elite & Strong Enemies additional Buffs and skills
- Toxic – Additional area around the enemy that hurts the player on contact over time.
- Bloating – Enemies will drop an explosive seed on death that that detonates after 1 second.
- Unstoppable – Enemies become immune to slow & stun effects.
New Enemy Distribution due to a Tier System, giving more control of the challenges and allowing enemy mixes over multiple planets.
Reworked Difficulty System
- Difficulty System was renamed to Overcharge System.
- Each first time Boss kill will now give you progress towards unlocking the Overcharge System.
- Increased Overcharge levels will increase the spawn rate of recolored harder enemy versions as well as the spawn rate of elites.
- Higher Overcharge levels will increase the amount of global buffs enemy can have.
- Reduced the monster density at higher Overcharge levels but added overall stronger enemies to reduce the clutter but keep the challenge high.
New Features
- Shop Slot Machine (Eternity Tower only for now)
- Shop re-roll (Eternity Tower only for now)
- Message Queuing System to prevent overlays of Perks, Blueprints or Mission Rewards.
New Music & sound effects
- 2 new music Tracks for the Eternity Tower.
- Various sound effect reworks and polish.
Bugfixes
- Fixed that you are no longer hard-stuck in the Harvest Fields after Teleporter activation when you entered the Pattern Selection
- Fixed an audio bug where the volume could be higher after leaving the Map UI
- Fixed a bug where the Charged Striker in Harvest Fields could make the player stuck after hitting his charge attack.
- Fixed a bug where Stone could block visuals in the Tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where you could not use the jump pad to leave the Inner Circle in the Tutorial.
- Fixed a bug where Hooks could freeze the Player.
- Fixed various fading issues depending on the player position.
- Fixed a bug where Spawnlings & Flies would follow the player over multiple floors & transitions.
- Fixed a bug where the Scyth Reaper enemy could bug himself into a block.
- Fixed render queue issues for the ring indicator of flying enemies.
- Fixed a bug where you could climb and use the jump pad at the same time, resulting in being stuck.
- Fixed wrong mission icons.
- Fixed a bug where the player would stay in the idle animation while jumping.
- Fixed a bug where the last weapon blueprint would not be obtainable.
- Fixed the Medkit visual bug that let it appear just green.
New Roadmap available
