Public Beta Version 20211027

New area: Ardham Hotel 2F (Accessible after restoring power on the first floor)
It's guarded by a robot. (It can be hacked or be destroyed by more direct methods. The hacking difficulty is a bit higher than Bazaar quests.)
Added a short story about the background of this floor.
Changed the max amount of vampire dust you can carry to 9999 so that it's in line with other crafting materials.
Slightly increased vampire dust's value 1200 -> 1250
Some procedurally generated quests in the Bazaar may now ask for vampire dust.
Some procedurally generated quests in the Bazaar may now ask for ectoplasm.
Fixed a crash in one of Bazaar's procedurally generated quest types.
新区域：阿德汉姆旅店2楼。（在恢复1楼的供电后可以到达）
有一个机器人守在门口，可以通过黑客手段或直接攻击突破。（黑客难度相对巴扎的随机委托任务高一点。）
加入了一个短小的故事描述了这一层发生过的一件事情。
将可以持有的吸血鬼粉末上限改为了9999，和其它用于物品制造的原料一致。
略微增加了吸血鬼粉末的物品价值 1200 -> 1250
巴扎的动态生成的随机任务现在可能包含收集吸血鬼粉末的任务。
巴扎的动态生成的随机任务现在可能包含收集灵质的任务。
修复了巴扎的某类随机生成任务中的一处崩溃
